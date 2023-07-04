Winner: Nectar360 & Unilever - The Digital Trading Platform and Infosum

Nectar360’s Digital Trading Platform was relaunched last year to give clients and agencies new capabilities in targeted digital marketing.

The platform uses first-party Nectar data from 17.5 million UK shoppers to ensure only the most relevant shoppers are targeted – a particularly big draw, given brands often struggle with a lack of first-party data.

Having direct access to customer data through the Nectar loyalty card programme means brands can ‘connect the dots’, the company says.

Campaigns are optimised in real time, based on the in-store and online sales data obtained from Nectar360’s closed-loop system. By the end of a campaign, a customer’s full shopping behaviour – from the moment of their selection as a target consumer through to all their purchases in Sainsbury’s stores and online – can be seen and scrutinised.

