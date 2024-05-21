Organic food wholesaler Bio Dima is the latest business to bag support from the East of England Regional Growth Loan Scheme.

Established in 2015, the Hertfordshire-based company works with farms across Europe, importing fresh seasonal produce, which is all organic, with plastic kept to “an absolute minimum” and all products certified by the Soil Association.

Fruit, vegetables, pulses, spices and olive oils are all delivered to businesses in the Greater London area.

The £100k growth funding will enable Bio Dima to prepare produce in its own kitchen facility using the food waste created from other products. The company said the move would have “a huge impact” on its environmental footprint.

The loan will be used to purchase the required equipment, hire kitchen staff and expand the associated business operations.

“We are passionate about supplying high-quality organic produce, something we know is important to our customers across the UK,” said MD Sivan Korren.

“Food from our farms and other select suppliers is delivered to our base in Borehamwood, and we’re excited to be expanding this range to include more of our own preprepared items to meet rising demand within our sector. Our thanks go to the FSE Group for understanding our belief that we should work in harmony with every part of the supply chain to benefit not only our customers, but the environment, too.”

The Regional Growth Loan Scheme is managed by the FSE Group on behalf of Local Enterprise Partnerships in the East of England, loaning between £50k and £500k to businesses in the area with a minimum annual turnover of £100k.

Simon Elliott, investment manager at the FSE Group, added: “We are delighted to have supported Bio Dima’s application as the leadership team’s ethos of building strong relationships with clients is to be admired.

“Sivan and her team encourage communication and long-term planning, showing a level of willingness that has resulted in the vast majority of clients coming from recommendations. Their growth plans echo this, and we wish them every success as they build on their existing foothold in the food sector.”