Faith in Nature has smashed a £550k crowdfunding target as the eco personal care brand welcomed outside investment for the first time in its 50-year history.

More than 400 investors rushed to back the Crowdcube campaign in a raise valuing the business at £86.7m, with more than £600k committed to the round so far.

The business, which recently appointed ‘nature’ to its board of directors, is looking to use the funds to further reduce its environmental impact by exploring greener manufacturing, sustainable product innovation and creating more eco-friendly options for consumers.

Rivka Rose founded Faith in Nature in 1974 as a natural, cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand. Today it makes a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, body washes and soaps, supplying the likes of Boots, Waitrose, Holland & Barrett, Sainsbury’s, Amazon, Ocado, Whole Foods and Booths.

“After 50 years, we’re really excited to be welcoming investors for our business for the very first time,” said creative director Simeon Rose.

“We truly believe this isn’t just an opportunity to invest in a commercially successful brand, but in everything we stand for, too. From looking after the future of our planet and seeking out sustainable innovation, to championing the brand at the forefront of the legal rights of nature movement, we want to make it even easier to do good both for people and the planet.”

Faith in Nature has used fully recycled and recyclable plastic across the majority of its products since 1999, saving more than 100,000 kilos of plastic. The B Corp was also one of the first personal care brands to bring refillable products to the market back in the 1970s. Today, the business has hundreds of refill stations across the UK.

The brand pledged to use the crowd investment to “continually reimagine what it means to be a green company in today’s world”, using funds to move to a new site for greener manufacturing, creating products better suited to a circular economy and accelerating the reduction of its plastic footprint.