Nespresso UK is entering into the on-the-go coffee market for the first time with the launch of The Nespresso Bar.

Nespresso, which traditionally offers home coffee machines and pods, said the on-the-go format would bring “a new way for coffee lovers to engage with the brand”.

Located close to Liverpool Street station in central London, The Nespresso Bar offers transient consumers hot and cold coffee, including latte, cappuccino and americano. Using an Agulia 440 machine, Nespresso said it is equipped for up to 400 coffees per hour.

The coffee brand added the Nespresso Bar was designed to build connections with the community living and working in “London’s most iconic business district”.

“The on-the-go coffee experience is now an intrinsic part of the UK community, with 11 million of us visiting coffee shops across the country every day,” said Nespresso UK & ROI CEO Anna Lundstrom.

“The Nespresso Bar represents an exciting opportunity to reach new customers in a new way; with an elevated customer experience combined with the joy of coffee discovery.”