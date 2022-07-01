Lionel Hitchen
Lionel Hitchen is an independent, family owned manufacturer and supplier of an extensive range of flavour ingredients to the food and beverage industry.
With nature as our inspiration, we are driven by an absolute passion for creating innovative flavour ingredients for our customers. This passion is matched by our dedication to outstanding quality and authentic taste.
Visit Lionel Hitchen's for more information: https://lionelhitchen.com/
Contact info
- Website:
- https://lionelhitchen.com/
- Whitepapers
How to achieve citrus flavoured beverages without compromise
How applying technical expertise to the highest-quality citrus oils can achieve authentic, clean-label citrus-flavoured beverages.