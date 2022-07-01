Lionel Hitchen

Lionel Hitchen is an independent, family owned manufacturer and supplier of an extensive range of flavour ingredients to the food and beverage industry.

With nature as our inspiration, we are driven by an absolute passion for creating innovative flavour ingredients for our customers. This passion is matched by our dedication to outstanding quality and authentic taste.

Visit Lionel Hitchen's for more information: https://lionelhitchen.com/

