Canned water brand Dash has launched its largest ever out-of-home push.

The ‘Finally, a drink to feel good about’ campaign had landed across the London Underground on large format OOH screens, and was set to reach 10 million people throughout July, Dash said.

The push, which would also roll out UK-wide via paid social, digital marketing, and organic social, was a “reflection of the brand’s core mission to celebrate wonky fruit to make delicious and healthy drinks”, the startup added.

The brand will also run a sampling campaign across London, Bristol, Brighton and Manchester, handing out approximately 150,000 cans of its drinks.

“We are so excited to see the launch of our biggest OOH campaign to date,” said Dash co-founder Jack Scott. “The campaign is yet another step forward in our mission to educate consumers that you don’t need sweeteners or sugar to make a great-tasting drink.

“We hope it serves as a reminder to commuters craving something cold and delicious this summer to quench their thirst, to choose a drink that not only tastes good, but also makes us proud of our choices,” he added.

It comes after Dash won Soft Drinks Brand of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards 2024 earlier this month.