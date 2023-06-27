Evian is aiming to plug its sustainability credentials via activity at this year’s Wimbledon tennis championships.

In an “exciting pilot scheme”, the brand will introduce its first on-court refillable system, which will see players provided with reusable bottles to fill with Evian during matches and in designated areas.

Courts 2 to 18 will boast a mineral water dispenser beneath the umpire’s chair, while Centre Court and No 1 Court will feature pre-filled reusable bottles to supplement the ones supplied to players.

Spectators, meanwhile, will be offered Evian’s still mineral water in a 750ml bottle made from 100% recycled plastic and its sparkling variant in a 330ml recyclable aluminium can.

The pairing of sustainable Evian bottles for Wimbledon patrons with the refillable system for players reflected an “exciting step in both brands’ commitment to accelerate recycling and reuse – which was a key focus of Evian’s ‘circular by 2025’ ambition”, said Evian owner Danone.

The on-court refill system “demonstrates Evian’s continued commitment to innovate. Together with Wimbledon, we are continuing our journey towards our circularity ambitions,” added Sarah Dossett, Danone VP of marketing.

The Wimbledon tournament – which is scheduled start next Monday (3 July) – was “firmly committed to becoming environment positive by 2030”, said Sally Bolton, CEO at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. “We continue to make improvements year on year to reach this ambition. Throughout, we have been working with Evian to evolve and move towards delivering Evian water in the most sustainable way.”

Jen Emerton, head of account management at Wrap, said: “Showcasing a reuse and refill model to reduce single-use plastics on one of the world’s most viewed sporting arenas is a great way to make refill the default option. Providing reusable bottles and refill facilities and using bottles in future tournaments will significantly cut the number used by players. This is a great step forward by a UK Plastics Pact member.”