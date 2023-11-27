Gordon’s has unveiled “the biggest shift” in its brand positioning for seven years, as the UK’s biggest gin brand looks to turn around its flagging retail sales.

The new campaign would look to position Gordon’s as “the definitive gin for casual get-togethers at home”, said the Diageo-owned brand.

It was “the biggest shift in the way Gordon’s is brought to life” since 2016’s “Shall We?” campaign and brand relaunch, it added.

The campaign’s hero film, called ‘Many Evenings In’, depicts social occasions including a catch-up in the kitchen, a house party and a dinner with friends.

It shows “people coming together over a Gordon’s & Tonic”, with a voiceover stating “there’s only one Gordon’s”.

The campaign would appear on TV, on demand, social and digital in the UK from November, before a global rollout to countries including Germany, Ireland and Australia throughout 2024, Gordon’s said.

It comes with sales of Gordon’s in steep decline. Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands report 2023, published by The Grocer in June, showed sales of Gordon’s had slumped £72.8m on volumes down 20.5% [NIQ 52 w/e 22 April 2023].

This followed an £81m (15%) decline in the previous year’s report.

“With the vast selection of gins on the market and the era of premiumisation we find ourselves in, consumers have more choice than ever before,” said Gordon’s global head of marketing Tayara Sousa Linke. “To reignite pride for the brand, this campaign aims to shine a spotlight on its heritage and frame Gordon’s as the modern classic.

“Ultimately, our aim is to demonstrate that when it comes to gin, there’s only one Gordon’s,” Sousa Linke added.