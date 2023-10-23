Asda has continued its raid on Aldi’s brand team, with the appointment of Adam Zavalis as its new vice president of marketing.

Zavalis will join the supermarket next month, reporting to Asda chief customer officer David Hills – Aldi’s former group marketing director, who joined Asda in September as part of its executive leadership.

Zavalis will lead Asda’s marketing team and agency partners. Asda has promised major new campaigns around its aim to boost the reputation of the quality of its products alongside its drive on prices, as it looks to regain its place as the UK’s second-biggest supermarket.

He spent eight years as marketing director at Aldi, having begun his career working for international marketing agencies in the UK and Singapore, and then spent a decade in the retail sector with Aldi and Boots.

He reunites with Hills, who worked at the discounter from 2007, holding a number of senior commercial roles before taking up his position as group marketing director in 2012.

“Adam is a key strategic hire for the customer function and brings a wealth of retail and grocery experience to this role from his time at Aldi and Boots,” said Hills.

“His creative instinct and track record of delivering industry-leading creative campaigns will be a great addition to Asda as we move forward on our journey to deliver outstanding quality products at incredible prices to UK customers.”

Zavalis added: “Asda is a much-loved brand which is part of the fabric of many communities right across the UK. It is a business with a rich history as a consumer champion and an exciting future, which I am delighted to be part of.”