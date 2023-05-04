Britvic has appointed Mollie Stoker as general counsel and company secretary.

Stoker will succeed Clare Thomas, who is leaving the business after 10 years this month to pursue a new opportunity at Whitbread.

Stoker will join Britvic in July, leaving her current role as deputy general counsel at Ocado, where she has spent the past two years.

Prior to joining Ocado in 2021, Stoker acted as general counsel and company secretary with law firm DWF. There, she took the company through their listing process and set up their legal and corporate governance function from scratch.

Stoker also had “extensive knowledge of the soft drinks industry”, said Britvic, having spent five years in senior legal and business development roles at Suntory.

“We are delighted to welcome Mollie to Britvic and to my executive team,” said Britvic CEO Simon Litherland.

Stoker would bring “a wealth of commercial legal experience” and a “demonstrable ability to lead and inspire the people around her” to the role, Litherland added.

“While I am very sorry to see Clare go, this is a wonderful and well-deserved opportunity for her, and I’m delighted to see her progress in this way,” he said.

Stoker said she was “excited to be joining Britvic”.

“The company is determined to make a net positive impact for people and planet, which I find inspiring,” she said.

Stoker’s appointment is the latest in a swathe of recent senior hires by the soft drinks company.

Britvic last month announced it had appointed Cindy Tervoort as CMO to replace Matt Barwell, who is leaving the business after nine years. It also recently appointed Rebecca Napier as CFO and executive director, and Munnawar Chishty who is set to join Britvic as its GB marketing director.