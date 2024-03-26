Ice cream challenger Little Moons has appointed industry heavyweight Joanna Allen as its new CEO to fill the vacant position left by the surprise exit of Mike Hedges last month, The Grocer can reveal.

Allen brings with her more than 20 years’ experience in the food and drink sector, including senior roles at industry titans Unilever and Coca-Cola.

She is currently chief executive at snacking brand Graze, where she has been in charge since 2020 following the £150m takeover by Unilever.

Prior to taking charge of Graze, Allen spent five years at Unilever as the global brand vice president for Hellmann’s and then Sure.

She also worked for the Coca-Cola Company for nine years in various roles in the UK and US, including global brand director.

Little Moons said Allen was known for spearheading mission and impact-led businesses that defined their categories. She is also an activist for the Better Business Act and “a committed champion” of B Corp.

“With such an impressive track record and vast industry knowledge, we’re thrilled that Joanna has agreed to join the Little Moons team,” said Little Moons co-founder Vivien Wong, who has been acting as interim CEO since Hedges left the business.

“From the moment we met her, it was clear that her values matched our own, as did her focus on fostering a culture that enables everyone to thrive. We’re extremely proud of what Little Moons has achieved to date and look forward to realising the even greater potential of the brand under Joanna’s leadership.”

Allen added: “The incredible success Little Moons has seen over the last few years have been phenomenal. I’m looking forward to joining the business at such a pivotal moment as it continues to gain global momentum.

“Working alongside Howard and Vivien, I’m delighted to support Little Moons in its next exciting phase of growth.”

The appointment marks a rapid recruitment process triggered after former boss Hedges parted ways with the viral sensation last month, as revealed by The Grocer.

Hedges joined the brand in early 2022 following an investment by PE firm L Catterton to kick on growth at the rapidly expanding business.