Carlsberg is taking its third crack at alcohol-free beer in just eight years, bringing back Carlsberg 0.0 two years after axing its 0% abv Nordic pilsner.

Billed as a “great-tasting beer alternative”, the reformulated drink (rsp: £3/4x330ml) had been “specifically brewed as an alcohol-free beer”.

It was the result of “extensive testing with consumers to perfect the taste”, said Carlsberg.

Packed in a bottle, it will hit more than 300 Tesco stores this month, rolling into Ocado later this spring followed by a wider retail rollout some time in 2023.

The latest iteration of Carlsberg 0.0 was “everything you’d expect from a well-balanced pilsner, just crafted to contain zero alcohol” said Carlsberg head of marketing Sam Johnson.

“The alcohol-free category has seen great growth in the UK in recent years, as consumers seek to moderate their alcohol consumption across a wider range of occasions. The launch gives consumers a new choice for 2023 that is uncompromising on quality, taste and enjoyment.”

It will be supported from 20 March by in-store and online activations by Tesco, alongside OOH and social media ads.

Carlsberg 0.0 made its debut in summer 2015, rolling out in a four-pack of 275ml bottles. It was replaced in January 2020 by the “crispy, hoppy” Nordic in a 330ml can – which failed to spark shoppers’ interest.

Nordic was quietly pulled in early 2021, having reached just £29.3k in value across the mults [NIQ 52 w/e 15 May 2021].

The relaunch of Carlsberg 0.0 comes after Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company last week committed to producing all its beer with regenerative barley by 2031.

The Carlsberg brand would brew an estimated 96 million pints a year with regenerative barley by 2027, the supplier said.