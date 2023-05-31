Served, the hard seltzer brand co-owned by pop star Ellie Goulding, is set to enter RTD cocktails.

The “bar quality” 8% abv cocktails will debut in Mojito, Passion Fruit Martini, and Piña Colada variants (rsp: £3/250ml).

Manufactured in Herefordshire, they are sweetened with wonky fruit instead of sugar to “reduce food waste” and provide an “authentic and refreshing flavour profile” instead of the “sickly sweet, artificial-tasting products” that dominate the market, according to the brand.

The drinks will roll into Ocado and WH Smith this week. Served has also secured retail listings with Daylesford Organic and Amazon, expected to go live later this year.

The RTD cocktails were the result of 18 months’ development, said Served co-founder Dean Ginsberg, adding they were “ideally suited to be enjoyed across a wide range of occasions”.

Goulding said the launch was “hugely exciting”.

“We set out to create cocktails that are as fresh and delicious as the ones in your favourite bar, but in a convenient format, allowing everyone to enjoy a high-quality drinking experience, wherever they choose,” she added.

It comes after Served appointed former Asahi Europe CEO Hector Gorosabel and former Lion Beverages MD Matt Tapper as senior board advisors last summer, following a “multimillion-pound” investment round.