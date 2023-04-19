Emmi is bringing Italian desserts brand Rachelli to the UK.

Rachelli, which launched in Milan in 1935 and is best known for its ice creams, will make its UK debut with a new look and two “completely new” chilled tiramisu variants: Classico and Amaretto (rsp: £4.75/2x90g).

Classico contains Sicilian ladyfingers soaked in coffee and marsala wine and layered with mascarpone.

Amaretto, meanwhile, comprises amaretto-soaked ladyfingers, layered with mascarpone and amaretti biscuit pieces.

Twin-packs of both variants will roll into Waitrose on 26 April.

The desserts – targeted at “adventurous foodies” – are the first products in a two-year pipeline of NPD from the brand, Emmi UK head of marketing for desserts Amanda Burningham told The Grocer.

Rachelli was acquired by the Swiss dairy supplier in 2013 and currently has a strong presence in its native Italy and Germany.

The UK launches will offer classic Italian recipes with a “slight modern spin”, Burningham said, adding there was a “huge white space for branded premium Italian desserts” in grocery.

“With so much demand for Italian culture and cuisine in the UK, and with more people entertaining at home, now is the perfect time for us to enter the UK’s growing chilled dessert market.

“Rachelli is an exceptional offering, combining its authentic Italian heritage – and the craftsmanship this affords – with best-quality Italian ingredients to create deliciously indulgent, convenient desserts, which we hope will be a sure-fire winner with consumers.”

The launch will be supported by a marketing campaign with the tagline ‘A spoonful of Italy’, including OOH, in-store and geotargeted social and digital activity.