Golden Acre Foods has unveiled an on-the-go halal brand, called Jaldee Eats.

The range comprises four microwavable meals: Thai-Inspired Yellow Chicken Curry; Thai Green-Style Chicken Curry; Mexican-Style Chicken with Vegetables & Quinoa; and Moroccan-Style Chicken Soup (rsp: £3.50) as well as Turkey Deli Sticks (rsp: £2.25 for four) for snacking.

Two of the meal pot SKUs – Thai Green Style Chicken Curry and Moroccan-Style Chicken Soup – plus the Turkey Deli Sticks, will launch into 158 Tesco stores selected based on geographical population demographics, in mid-June.

Additional retailer listings are expected later this year.

The range was developed to meet the needs of “younger, time-poor halal consumers” who were seeking satisfying snacks and quick meals, said Golden Acre.

‘Jaldee’ meant ‘quick’ in Urdu, reflecting the convenience of the range, which was specifically designed to appeal to 18 to 35-year-olds, it said.

The “contemporary black” pack designs would stand out among rival products in the category, it added.

Jaldee Eats met a need in food to go which was “currently under-represented, leaving halal consumers unfulfilled with limited options to choose from”, said Golden Acre senior brand manager Karama Khudairi.

“Not only will Jaldee Eats fulfil the needs of busy younger halal consumers, it will also increase traffic and frequency into the fixture and help grow the whole category,” Khudairi added.