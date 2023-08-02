Juice machine provider iSqueeze has launched its new pomegranate flavour into Central Co-op stores.

It joins the convenience retailer’s existing orange offer from iSqueeze, in a bid to provide shoppers with a wider selection of healthy drinks.

Central Co-op is the first retailer to get the latest self-service machine juice flavour, offered to customers in pre-labelled, self-sealed bottles.

Sourced from Peri, then India and Turkey later in the year, iSqueeze said the pomegranates were a “superfruit” rich in vitamins and antioxidants, great for immune and digestion support.

Juice bottles are available in sizes 250ml for £3.99 and 500ml for £6.99.

“We are pleased to extend our self-service juice offering as it helps customers increase their fresh fruit consumption to live healthier lifestyles,” said Central Co-op category analyst Sue McNally.

“Freshly squeezed pomegranate juice is something most other retailers don’t offer, so we are excited for people to have fun serving themselves the juice, known for its abundance of health benefits. The handling of deliveries and the fruit quality has always been excellent from iSqueeze and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Elias Ebert, iSqueeze MD, said: “Following the success of our fresh orange juice machines within Co-op stores, we are delighted to extend this offering for fresh pomegranate juice. We pride ourselves in managing the process from installation, sourcing and providing the highest quality fruit, to continual maintenance of machines.

“This means businesses can enjoy the increased revenue and we’ll manage the process for them. We value our relationship with Co-up who, like us, are committed to supporting customers to make better choices while helping to continue the fresh juice revolution.”

The iSqueeze team also supplies other retailers including Co-op Group, Asda, Centre Parcs, Euro Garages, Budgens, Sainsbury’s, Nisa, Costcutter, Spar, Compass, Simply Fresh and NAAFI, with a partner retention rate of over 95%.