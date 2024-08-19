Fast-growing oral care disruptor Ordo has teamed up with soft toy maker Squishmallows to launch a seven-strong range of electric toothbrushes.

The lineup comprises three rechargeable brushes, three battery-powered brushes and an Ordo Sonic Lite brush with a Squishmallows pattern wrap.

Featuring Squishmallows fan favourites Cam, Patty and Samir, the rechargeable models (rsp: £44.99) offer three brushing modes and a two-minute timer with an audiovisual progress tracker. They also come with a Squishmallows travel cap infused with an antimicrobial additive that reduces bacteria buildup by up to 99.5%. The brushes use USB-C charging for a lithium-ion battery that provides more than five weeks of use on a single charge.

The battery brushes (rsp: tbc) are available across Squishmallows’ Samir, Rutabaga and Auggie characters. They feature a single all-round brushing mode, soft bristles, ergonomic handle, replaceable brush head and a 60 days’ charge from a single AA battery.

The special-edition Sonic Lite brush (rsp: tbc) is aimed at older consumers, combining a multi-character Squishmallows design with 35,000 sonic pulses per minute, a two-mode brushing system and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery.

The partnership between Ordo and Squishmallows was “not just about making brushing fun”, said the oral care brand. It was also “about instilling healthy dental habits from a young age. By integrating beloved Squishmallows characters into daily routines, Ordo aims to encourage younger people to brush regularly and effectively, leading to better oral health outcomes.”

The new range – set to roll out in the UK, mainland Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – was “projected to achieve substantial sales figures, reflecting the strong market appeal of combining effective oral care technology with the charm of Squishmallows”, Ordo claimed.

The brand’s founder, Barty Walsh, added: “We are excited to partner with Squishmallows, a multigenerational brand that resonates across all ages. This collaboration is a perfect fit, combining our cutting-edge oral care technology with the well-known charm of Squishmallows. We believe this range will not only make brushing more enjoyable for younger users, but also promote better oral hygiene habits from an early age.”

Launched in 2019, Ordo is listed by the likes of Sainsbury’s, Boots and Ocado. In the past year, it grew its value in grocery by more than two-thirds [NIQ 52 w/e 29 June 2024]. In September 2023, the sonic toothbrush specialist added its lower-cost Lite lineup in six variants, including Petal, Ocean and Sage.