Popchips is to launch a “better-for-you” popcorn range.

Two non-HFSS variants – Salted (67g) and Sweet & Salty (75g) – will roll exclusively into Waitrose this month in sharing bags (rsp: £2).

According to Popchips owner KP Snacks, they aimed to deliver “great taste without compromise” and “attract new shoppers to the popcorn category”.

The NPD from Popchips offered something different to stablemate Butterkist’s popcorn “indulgent” variants, which were targeted towards “sharing treat occasions”, said KP Snacks marketing director Kevin McNair.

“Popchips popcorn is a lighter and healthier snack choice that is in line with the brand credentials and is a natural step on from the hugely successful Popchips core offering,” he said.

The launch will see Popchips go head-to-head with Proper Snacks, which earlier this month launched a co-branded popcorn with KFC.

It comes after KP Snacks has made concerted efforts in recent months to tap the healthier snacking market.

The crisps giant last year reformulated the entire Popchips portfolio to make it non-HFSS, launched a non-HFSS Hula Hoops Puft range and reformulated its Tyrrell’s Lightly Salted variant to make it compliant with the legislation.