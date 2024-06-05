Rodda’s has launched a vanilla flavoured clotted cream into Ocado.

The Cornish dairy said it would be the first flavoured cream for the brand as part of its Indulgent range, which features “subtle flavours that pair perfectly with a range of topping occasions”.

Rodda’s Indulgent vanilla clotted cream (rsp: £2.20/113g) is made from only three ingredients: milk from Rodda’s 45 farming families across Cornwall, vanilla flavouring, and a little bit of sugar.

“We have been making brandy clotted cream as a seasonal line for over five years, which has delivered us incremental growth year on year alongside some top reviews,” said Nicholas Rodda, managing director. “Data and insights highlighted an opportunity in the market to develop our portfolio of flavoured creams so, with NPD investment, we are excited to deliver the first in the range of Indulgent flavoured clotted creams ahead of the summer for our customers to enjoy.”

The brand said it maintained its silky thick consistency and golden crust created through the baking process it has been known for since 1890.

It is also made in Scorrier, Cornwall, like the flagship product.

“Rodda’s Indulgent vanilla clotted cream pairs perfectly with everything chocolate – it’s a sensational topping on a chocolate brownie,” said Rodda.

