Salford’s Seven Brothers Brewing Co has teamed up with Aldi to produce a two-strong range of co-branded fruit beer.

Watermelon Wheat Beer (4.5% abv) and Passion Fruit Pale (5% abv) will land on shelf nationwide from early April. Promising “fruity undertones”, they sport Aldi’s The Hop House brand with a “Brewed in partnership with Seven Bro7hers” credit.

Poured into a 440ml can (rsp: £1.79), both were popular styles of craft beer that had “been adapted and branded exclusively for the retailer”, Seven Brothers said. They would “target occasion shoppers looking for something fresher and lighter as we move into the bumper bank holiday quarter of the year”.

The partnership with Aldi had been “a fantastic opportunity for Seven Brothers”, said the brewer’s CEO, Keith McAvoy. “We have taken two of our most popular, award-winning beers and adapted the recipe to make something unique for Aldi customers – working together to ensure we craft delicious beers that tap into their consumer price point.”

The launch “broadens our audience reach and provides a new channel of drinkers for our beers,” McAvoy added. “The deal solidifies our position as one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in the UK.”

It comes after Seven Brothers – founded in 2014 by brothers Guy, Keith, Luke, Daniel, Nathan, Kit and Greg – acquired Sisters Distillery in January.

The merger with the craft distiller, founded by sisters Kerry Collins, Hayley Robinson, Kate Haslam and Lucy McAvoy, put all 11 McAvoy siblings under one roof.

Expanding its reach past its own webshop and bars, Seven Brothers has significantly grown its retail listings in the past two years. It is currently available in Asda stores nationwide, as well as selected Co-op and Spar branches, Booths and Amazon.