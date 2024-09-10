Surf has relaunched its laundry detergents with “new and improved” fragrances – backed by a £7m campaign.

The homecare giant has rolled out revamped liquid and capsule lines featuring “fragrances made with essential oils that are designed to be mood boosting, and sensorial pack designs”. They comprise Tropical Lily, Passion Bloom, Coconut Bliss, Deep Sea and Peony & Rose.

“Surf’s new range delivers ‘joy infused’ fragrance from the moment the bottle is opened, to the opening of the washing machine, the drying process and for up to 12 hours while clothes are being worn,” the Unilever brand said.

The overhaul came as shoppers were “seeking products that go beyond traditional laundry benefits such as fragrance and care, and that instead offer mood enhancement”, it added. “With 75% of human emotions generated by smell, the new Surf range aims to elevate the ‘in-wear’ experience.”

The new Surf capsule detergents – now in recyclable carboard packaging – are rolling out to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s. They will be available across all other grocery and convenience from mid-September. The revamped liquid detergents will be widely available later this month.

The rollout will be supported by a £7m investment from this month. It would take “a social-first approach, to resonate and engage with consumers in a new and joyful way”, said Surf.

The UK’s fifth-biggest laundry brand saw its volume sales fall last year by 3.4% [NIQ 30 January 2024]. However, a 10.5% rise in average price per pack drove a 6.8% value gain, leaving Surf worth £109.5m.