Tilda has expanded its Kids range with a duo of rice pudding SKUs.

Strawberry & Banana and Vanilla (rsp: £1.25/125g) – both made with basmati rice – had a “delicious, velvety texture”, according to the brand.

Both are dairy-free and the former also provides one portion of children’s recommended 5 a day.

They will roll into Ocado in mid-October, with a wider rollout planned later this year.

The puddings, which can be eaten hot or cold, would cater to children who were weaned and enjoying solid food, said Tilda.

They were designed for families seeking “tasty snacking or dessert options without sacrificing on nutrition”, it added.

“Moving into desserts was a natural next step for our Tilda Kids brand, which already has a well-established rice and vegetable pouch range, helping busy parents to feed their little ones nutritious meals,” said Tilda head of marketing Anna Beheshti.

The launch will be supported by in-store promotion, with the rollout of specially designed shelf-ready packaging trays intended to encourage purchase.

It comes after Tilda moved outside of rice in its core pouches range earlier this month, adding a quartet of microwaveable veggie side dishes inspired by global cuisines.