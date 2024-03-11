Tropicana has rolled out two new ambient juice ranges, a year after entering the category.

Tropicana Rise & Shine and Tropicana Fruit Sensation, which have both launched exclusively in Tesco, were aimed at trading consumers up from private label juice and would “allow the juice category to thrive outside of breakfast consumption occasions” Tropicana said.

Rise & Shine (rsp: £2/850ml) was designed to meet the needs of young families “seeking more nutritious beverage choices”. Available in Tropicana’s bestselling flavours Smooth Orange and Pressed Apple, the range contained 30% less sugar than “other juices”, Tropicana claimed, making it “the perfect healthy and refreshing start for all the family”.

Fruit Sensation (£1.75/one litre), meanwhile, was aimed at “opening up mid-afternoon and evening consumption occasions”. Flavours included Apple Cucumber & Lemon “with a hint of elderflower”, Orange & Mango “with notes of yuzu” and Peach & Raspberry “brought to life with a hint of vanilla”, according to Tropicana.

“Until now, the ambient juice category has been highly private label-driven with a lack of quality juice options for consumers,” said Elizabeth Ashdown, marketing director UK&I at Tropicana Brands Group. “These new launches will positively expand the ambient juice category by better meeting consumer needs for more natural and healthier refreshment throughout the day and will set a new quality benchmark in juice drinks.”

Tropicana first entered the ambient category in May 2023, releasing long-life versions of its classic fruit juice range in Smooth Orange, Original Orange and Pressed Apple.

It comes with volumes of Tropicana down by 30.7% [NIQ 52 w/e 23 December 2023], with shoppers either trading down to own label or seeking to cut their sugar intake.