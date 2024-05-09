Unbeleafable, the salad brand from vertical farm Growup Farms, has launched a zesty SKU to its range.

The new ready-to-eat, bagged salad product will be available in Tesco stores across the UK.

Unbeleafable Zesty Baby Leaves (rsp: £1.50/ 80g) contains sorrel and a mix of green and red baby lettuce leaves, something the brand said was unique in the UK market.

“We taste tested a few different varieties of leaves and the sorrel leaf was overwhelmingly popular because of its tangy, citrusy flavours, which really pack a powerful, flavoursome punch,” said founder of Growup Kate Hofman.

“With the Unbeleafable range, we pride ourselves on having created ready-to-eat salads that taste better, are fresher and crisper, and last longer than any other prepped salad,” she added. “The zesty leaves will be the only bagged salad on the market with such a unique mix of zingy sorrel, sweet green and earthy red lettuce leaves, which add a burst of colour.”

As with the rest of the range, the leaves are grown without the need for pesticides or chlorine washing, which typically degrade the quality of the leaves.

The salads are grown, harvested and packed all year round at the Kent vertical farm, powered by 100% renewable energy, using electricity and low-grade heat from the bioenergy plant next door.

“We are always looking to work with innovative companies to bring new products to our customers, and have been working with Unbeleafable as part of our Accelerator Programme,” said Emily Hampson, Tesco salad buyer. “We think customers will enjoy the taste of their zesty baby leaves, which will be available in the salad aisles of selected Tesco stores.”

The launch is the third in the Unbeleafable range and joins Mixed Baby Leaves and Rocket & Baby Leaves SKUs.