Westons has added Henry Westons Vintage Pear (rsp: £2.50/500ml) to its roster.

The sparkling perry, which has rolled into Tesco stores, offered “aromas of pear blossom” with “a light and delicate finish”, Westons said.

It is medium sweet and made from pears sourced from within 50 miles of Westons’ Much Marcle mill in Herefordshire.

Henry Westons Vintage Pear would open up the £50m perry category “to a slightly younger and non-traditional cider drinker”, Westons claimed.

“We know there is an untapped market for those looking for a premium pear option,” said Holly Chadwick, Henry Westons brand manager at Westons Cider. “We’re confident that our new Henry Westons Vintage Pear will be a big hit, satisfying an as-of-yet unfulfilled shopper.

“While there is a wide range of pear products on the market, we still believe there is huge opportunity to premiumise the category – delighting both shoppers and retailers alike, especially as we head into the warmer months.”

Henry Westons Vintage Pear joins the brand’s existing portfolio of ciders and perries, which also includes Vintage Cider, Vintage Rose and Organic.

It comes with the brand having grown 17.5% in value, to £89.1m [Circana 52 w/e 30 December 2023].

Alongside Henry Westons, Westons Cider also produces the Stowford Press and Old Rosie brands.