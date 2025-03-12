Cîroc has expanded its sparkling vodka-based RTD range with the addition of Cîroc Colada (rsp: £2.75/250ml).

The NPD contains Cîroc vodka, alongside pineapple and coconut flavours mixed with lemonade.

It joins Cîroc Red Berry – added in August 2024 – and Cîroc Summer Citrus and Cîroc Tropical Passion, both of which were launched in February 2024.

The Diageo-owned brand said Colada would tap into the ‘tropical’ trend, which was ranked as the second most popular flavour profile within super-premium vodka, according to NIQ.

It would be the “perfect addition to fridges, helping retailers tap into these occasions and drive sales”, said Pippa Lewis, senior brand manager at Cîroc.

Alongside the new RTD, the brand has announced the return of its Cîroc Coconut flavoured vodka (rsp: £35/70cl). The 37.5% abv serve could “be used to create a classic Piña Colada or sophisticated martini cocktails”, it said.

Cîroc sales grew by £470k on volumes up 9.7% in the year to April 2024, according to data compiled for The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands report 2024 [NIQ].

Last year, Diageo was said to be mulling the sale of the brand, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The London-listed firm remained tight-lipped on talk of any sale, telling The Grocer at the time it did not comment on “market rumours”.