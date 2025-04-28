Sausage brand Heck is eyeing a 25% jump in sales this year after overcoming a challenging two-year period where it was forced to concentrate on its core offering and streamline production.

The North Yorkshire-based sausage brand reported an operating profit of £425,133 in the year to 31 July 2024, according to its most recent accounts, filed with Companies House.

This was up 78.1% on 2022/23’s operating profit of £238,753, which followed an operating loss of £327,644 in the 2021/22 financial year – after the brand admitted it had been “trying to deal with too much” in pursuit of turnover growth.

The supplier’s latest accounts also showed a 3.5% increase in turnover to £24m. And while still far off Heck’s previous goal of becoming a £50m turnover business, it was now on track, once again, for solid growth, said co-founder Andrew Keeble.

“After a year of high inflation in 2023, our priority was on consolidation and improving margins, investing in people and efficiencies,” he added.

“In 2024, our focus has been on our long-term growth plans, including innovation and introduction of our HECK Code, which includes our commitment to our community and the environment,” said.

“We invested 250% of our profit last year on sustainability and our environmental program. In 2025 we are on target for 25% growth year on year in line with our long-term growth ambition.”