Nisa is set to update over 300 store fascias during the next three years in a bid to align branding across its estate.

The symbol group will be replacing stores with the old white fascia, which forms part of its Store of the Future format, with the grey Nisa Evolution design.

The latter was launched in 2014. However, it was not compulsory for retailers to upgrade at the time. This has meant many retailers have been left with an outdated fascia for almost 10 years.

Nisa said it aimed to modernise, enhance and standardise its brand identity by aligning the external fascias, while also boosting trade for retailers. It added that it may also encourage retailers to refurbish their stores entirely following the fascia upgrade.

“With the Evolution format celebrating its 10th anniversary in April 2024, we feel this is the perfect time to modernise the estate and reward those who are proud to be a part of the Nisa symbol group,” said Nisa head of format & development Darren May.

“We have found that retailers who update their store fascia see an 11% to 13% increase in sales, so we want to encourage and support all retailers who have not already done so to transition to the Nisa Evolution format.”

Retailers with the old fascia will have six months to commit to updating their fascia to the Evolution format, and stores will be able to use their store development fund to upgrade their fascia.

Any stores who choose not to move on to the Evolution format will be supported in moving to Nisa’s alternative fascia branding or assisted in creating their own independent imagery.