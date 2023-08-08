Same-day delivery service Bodo, which works with brands including Trip, Lucky Saint, Au Vodka and Beavertown, has expanded to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

The company – which holds brand products in a network of dark stores and arranges the 30-minute, same-day and next-day deliveries of goods ordered on brands’ own websites with third-party couriers – launched its first location in London in September last year, and quickly added additional dark stores in the capital.

“We are thrilled to expand Bodo’s sustainable same-day delivery services to more UK cities,” said Bodo co-founder Brandon Neman. “This strategic expansion fuels local e-commerce growth by bringing quick, convenient, and emissionless delivery options to new brands and communities.”

The business offers a plug-in for major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, Salesforce and Magento and “integrates directly within brands’ websites”, and has secured a list of more than 50 partner brands “in search of a competitive edge” when it comes to swift delivery.

The startup’s focus is on sustainable fulfilment, operating from solar-powered warehouses and working with several emissionless, fully-electric courier fleets.

The expansion means brands can offer faster delivery options to “millions more people across the country”.

In November, the company closed a $2.3m (£1.8m) seed round. Advisors to the business include Cameron Roberts, chief commercial officer at Nando’s Group.

Co-founders Neman and Jack Green were early employees at ex-Uber founder Travis Kalanick’s ghost kitchens company CloudKitchens, and helped to scale the business from Los Angeles into international markets. Green previously served as a commercial strategy manager at Deliveroo.