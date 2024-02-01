Bakkavor Group is to recruit a record intake of 86 apprentices this year as part of its ongoing programme.

The apprenticeship roles for 2024 span a wide range of specialist areas, including food technology, health & safety, supply chain management, operations, finance and business administration.

Twenty-six roles specifically relate to engineering, a sign of the growing importance of technology and science in shaping the future of the food manufacturing sector, according to Bakkavor.

Bakkavor offers two levels of qualification, The Advanced Apprenticeship and The Higher Apprenticeship, which are designed to combine employment, on-the job learning and work-based training.

Both run for two years, with the exception of Bakkavor’s Advanced Engineering Apprenticeships, which runs for four years. The Advanced Apprenticeship is aimed at school leavers, typically those that have completed GCSEs or A/AS Levels and are starting in a new career.

The apprenticeship roles provide “real responsibility from day one”, enabling apprentices to contribute to key business activities and projects, while also allowing for time to study towards a nationally recognised qualification.

There is also the opportunity for involvement in local community and charity initiatives and visiting schools as apprentice ambassadors.

Bakkavor will recruit 39 apprentices in Lincolnshire, 15 in London, 12 in Scotland, seven in the north west, six in Kent, four in Nottinghamshire and three in Somerset.

Applications open on 5 February for enrolment in September.

“Over the last decade, many of our apprentices have gone on to have varied and interesting long-term careers with us,” said Bakkavor chief people officer Donna-Maria Lee.

“As a community-based business, we are extending apprenticeship opportunities across our sites, allowing us to create career opportunities for people in many key regions around the UK.

“This year will be our biggest apprenticeship programme in a decade. We have seen its value to our business, and we are delighted to create further opportunities for people in the communities in which we operate.”