Future Food Movement has appointed former Mission Ventures MD Louis Bedwell as its head.

Founded in 2021, FFM is a business membership community aimed at tackling the climate and health crises through upskilling in the food & drink industry.

In his new role, Bedwell will support founder Kate Cawley and her team, working with retail, manufacturing, and foodservice brand members to support cohesive commercial alignment across climate and health targets.

Bedwell spent six years at Mission Ventures, joining as operations manager in 2018 before working his way up the ranks and taking the helm as MD in 2022.

During his time there, he brokered innovation partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Warburton’s, Sealed Air and health charity Impact on Urban Health. He left the business in February.

“I am delighted to welcome Louis to Future Food Movement,” said FFM CEO Rebecca Dearsly.

“We are very fortunate to attract somebody of Louis’ calibre, who will be a fantastic addition to the leadership team with so much experience in the fast-paced, innovation and climate space.”

Bedwell said: “Rebecca, Kate and the team have built a strong brand and an incredible community of changemakers.

“As a former member, I’ve been impressed by their expertise and ability to provide insights, engage and bring together diverse actors in the food system.

“I’m excited to contribute to the next phase of growth.”