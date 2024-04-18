Harvey Nichols has appointed Julia Goddard as its new CEO.

A veteran of the fashion industry having spent 14 years at design house Alexander McQueen, the last five years as EMEA regional president, Goddard will join the high-end department store in June.

Her appointment ends what has been a months long search following long-standing CEO Manju Malhotra’s shock decision to stand down in August 2023.

Goddard formerly held roles as head of wholesale at clothing brands Jasmine Di Milo and Aquascutum, prior to her spell at Alexander McQueen. During her time with the brand she has been credited with overseeing the rollout of Alexander McQueen stores in Paris, Milan and Rome as well as across the Middle East. She has also held positions as franchise and e-concession director.

She’ll join the company’s management board, where she’ll report into chairman and owner Dickson Poon and vice chairman Pearson Poon.

“We are delighted to welcome Julia as our new CEO,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“Julia is a dynamic business leader with a strong track record of delivering quality growth and successfully developing and executing a VIC clienteling strategy. Her expertise and strategic capabilities will be invaluable in delivering long-term sustainable growth for Harvey Nichols.

Goddard joins at what remains an uncertain time for the eight-store chain, which is yet to fully recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic. Like other high-end department stores, the chain has also seen footfall hampered by Rishi Sunak’s 2020 lifting of the ban on VAT-free shopping for tourists.

A rebound in revenue across its stores and cafés saw losses narrow to £31.8m in the year to April 2022. The business is yet to publish its 2023 accounts, which were due on 31 March.

Pearson Poon had been leading the business since Malhotra’s departure in December 2023.

Although Harvey Nichols publicly denied there had been a rift, both The Times and The Guardian reported that Malhotra’s decision to step down was partially influenced by tensions with Dickson Poon over the pace of the turnaround strategy.

It includes ongoing work to revolutionise Harvey Nichols’ food and drink offer under hospitality director Lucy Menendez.

“I am thrilled to be joining Harvey Nichols as chief executive officer,” Goddard said. “The opportunities that exist within this iconic brand fill me with excitement and enthusiasm. I very much look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and strengthen the position of Harvey Nichols.”