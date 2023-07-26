Illva Saronno Group, owner of the Tia Maria and Disaronno brands, has appointed Marco Ferrari as its new CEO.

Ferrari joins Illva Saronno from Gruppo Montenegro, where he held the position of CEO since 2014. Prior to this he was chief marketing officer at Stoli Group from 2010 to 2014, and director of marketing and strategic development at Fernet-Branca owner Fratelli Branca from 2008 to 2010.

He will take over at the Italian group from 1 October.

Incumbent CEO Aldino Marzorati will stay on as president until approval of the group’s 2023 financial statement, and to support Ferrari with the transition.

The Reina family, founders of Illva Saronno, described Ferrari in a statement as “a manager with great experience” who had achieved “a solid track record in terms of growth results”.

“We are confident that, under his leadership, Illva Saronno will continue its growth and will capitalise on what has been achieved so far under the guidance of Aldino Marzorati,” they added.

Ferrari said: “I am thrilled to join a solid and successful group like Illva Saronno Group. I think there are all the ingredients to continue guiding it towards long-lasting growth. Illva Saronno Group has a history full of successes. I will commit myself to give my contribution to make it bigger and bigger in a very competitive market.”

In its most recent financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022, Ilva Saronno reported turnover of €322m (£277m), up 18.5% on the year prior. Net profits stood at €35m (£30m), an increase of 25.4% on 2021.

In The Grocer’s Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands report, Disaronno placed 74th (down 5 places from 2022). Its sales value fell by £3.6m, to £39.2m.

Tia Maria, meanwhile, came in at 142nd, with sales down 7.1%, to £17.4m.