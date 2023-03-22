Milk & More has appointed Neil Borer to the role of chief customer officer in a boost to its e-commerce team.

Borer will be tasked with driving brand awareness of the Müller-owned doorstep delivery service through social marketing, enhancing customer acquisition and increasing basket sizes.

He will begin on 27 March. The brand said he brings 29 years of experience to the role.

“We are delighted to welcome Neil to the team, his experience and passion will play a vital role in our ambitious growth strategy and plans for the years ahead, in driving our unique offering within the market,” said Patrick Müller, CEO at Milk & More.

Borer has worked across retail, digital, e-commerce, customer and marketing strategy for key retailers and brands including Harrods, Radley, Dyson, Selfridges and Fenwick.

His role will also entail leading the team in optimising the end-to-end customer journey and digital experience.

“This is an exciting time to be joining the business, and I am looking forward to be working with Patrick and the team to help realise the tremendous growth opportunities there are for Milk & More,” said Borer.

It follows an announcement last month by the service of a partnership with wholesaler Wholegood, in a move that will double its grocery range and reduce delivery mileage by 35%. Milk & More added 150 new lines to its offering as part of the tie-up, with products now available including River Cottage organic kefir, Minor Figures oat drinks and Montezuma’s chocolate.