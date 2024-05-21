Pukka has promoted its MD Isaac Fisher to the role of CEO, as it embarks on a five-year plan to drive sales under continued family ownership.

Fisher has been MD of the family-owned pie brand, founded by Trevor and Valerie Storer in 1963, for the past four years.

He has almost 20 years’ food industry experience, starting his career as a meat buyer for WJ Parker.

Fisher then spent several years in the buying team at Samworth Brothers before joining Pukka in 2013.

He has stepped into the role of CEO effective immediately with the “full support” of Trevor and Valerie’s sons Tim and Andrew Storer, who will continue in their roles as directors.

It follows a recent review into the company’s next phase, which Fisher claimed had made it “unequivocally clear” that the interests of the business, its customers and more than 400 colleagues would be best served under the continued ownership of Pukka’s founding family and its team.

Tim Storer said he was “delighted the review has concluded that Pukka is best served by a combination of its immensely talented team and continued family ownership”.

“Our highly talented team has been smashing it in savoury pastry over the past five years, bringing Pukka’s full-on flavour to people throughout the UK across out of home and as one of the fastest-growing and most loved brands in grocery,” said Fisher.

“Without Pukka the savoury pastry category lacks personality. We are the brand driving incremental growth by making savoury pastry relevant and interesting with our mission to deliver full-on-flavour to the category.”

Pukka has invested £15m in its site and bakery facilities in the last five years, and will continue to develop its bakery to be fit for future growth where “even more disruptive new products” will be possible, he said.

Fisher replaces former CEO Deborah Ewan, who has stepped back into the role of non-executive director after six years at the business’ helm.