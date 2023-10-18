The Grocer’s senior fresh foods reporter Grace Duncan has been named one of journalism’s rising stars.

Duncan, 26, picked up a PPA Next Gen Award – which champions 30 of the most exciting talents in UK specialist media – at an event in London last week.

Judges were impressed by her “dedication to data-driven reporting, combined with an unwavering commitment to storytelling”, in her coverage of major national stories including the egg supply crisis, labour shortages in the fruit & veg sector and the plight of food producers facing inflationary and weather challenges – plus ongoing post-Brexit difficulties.

She has also been at the forefront of The Grocer’s coverage on the cost of living crisis and retail price inflation across the supermarket sector, and has represented The Grocer across national media outlets to discuss our coverage.

Duncan, who joined The Grocer almost two years ago, was “a big asset to The Grocer, with her stories setting the agenda in the trade while also being picked up by other media”, said editor-in-chief Adam Leyland.

“She has developed into an impressive journalist and is fantastic to work with.”