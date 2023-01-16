Salesforce
Salesforce is a customer relationship management solution that brings companies and customers together. It's one integrated CRM platform that gives all your departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer.
How to get to grips with what consumers want in 2023
Understanding what consumers want in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis is a major challenge for consumer goods companies. So how can brands and retailers best tackle this?
How to nail trade promotions amid a cost of living crisis.
With UK consumers grappling with a cost of living crisis, how can FMCG brands devise a winning promotional strategy that will create brand awareness, maximise sales and, above all, retain shopper loyalty?