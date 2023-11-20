savi

Formerly known as Valassis, savi is a marketing technology company that connects shoppers, retailers, and brands through innovative mobile, digital, and print solutions. Delivering over £300m worth of savings to shoppers annually, savi clears 87% of FMCG national brand coupons accepted in over 19,000 retail outlets nationally. We work together across social, online, in-store, and shopper-care channels, leading clients to get more from their marketing promotions: driving sales, increasing loyalty, and activating customers for over 50 years. Find out more about savi’s mobile coupon solutions here.