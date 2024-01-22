Celsius, the PepsiCo-backed energy drinks brand, is to expand into the UK and Ireland thanks to a distribution tie-up with Suntory Beverage & Food.

The brand confirmed in a stock exchange filing this week it had selected Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I as its exclusive sales and distribution partner in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.

Distribution of Celsius products in these markets would commence sometime this year, the brand said, without disclosing further details.

Celsius, which markets itself as a healthier alternative to mass-market energy drink brands, has enjoyed meteoric success in the US in recent years.

The brand was originally founded as a health and weight loss product, but pivoted towards energy and fitness in the early 2010s. Its drinks are made from ingredients including ginger, guarana and green tea, and contain no sugar, aspartame or artificial colours and flavourings.

As the energy drinks category exploded in the US in the years leading up to and including the pandemic, so did Celsius, with the brand selling an 8.5% stake to PepsiCo in August 2022 for $550m (then £448m).

The company currently enjoys a market capitalisation value of $12.5bn (£9.8bn).

“We’re pleased to grow Celsius in new markets and provide energy to more consumers in moments big and small to help them achieve their goals,” said Celsius CEO John Fieldly. “Our methodical approach to international growth will follow our proven playbook, with support from the best distribution partners for our brand in each new market we enter.”

Carol Robert, chief operating officer at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I, added: “With huge business growth over the past three years, and the continued strong performance of our brands, we are brilliantly placed to launch and grow Celsius.

“We are always exploring new ways to evolve our portfolio and offer even more choice of great-tasting drinks to consumers.”