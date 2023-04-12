Food redistribution tech provider FoodCloud has boosted its leadership team as it mounts an ambitious UK and Europe expansion plan.

The non-profit today announced the appointment of Sheena Forde as partnerships director; Angela Ruttledge as public affairs and stakeholder manager; and the move of Paula Doherty, who has stepped down from the board to take an active role in managing the innovation strategy for the company.

“Our vision is for a world where no good food goes to waste,” said Iseult Ward, co-founder and CEO of FoodCloud. “With this announcement, we are one step closer to achieving that vision and building a more equitable, inclusive, and circular food system by 2030.”

Founded in Ireland in 2012, the non-profit in 2015 partnered with food distribution charity FareShare on a pilot project at 10 Tesco stores in Ireland and the UK which Dave Lewis, then Tesco CEO, described as “potentially the biggest single step we’ve taken to cut food waste”.

It has since expanded its operations to include partnerships with major retailers including Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose, Musgrave and Booker, and with foodservice partners including Nando’s and KFC.

Forde has previously served in director roles for Asda, Walmart in Japan, Musgrave and as head of food buying for Dunnes Stores. Ruttledge is a trained solicitor with 13 years of experience owning and managing three restaurants with her business partners. Before joining FoodCloud she co-founded Vytal Ireland, the country’s first digital platform for reusable packaging.

Doherty has held board positions on more than 30 companies across a broad range of sectors. FoodCloud said her “unique experience and skillset combined with her in-depth knowledge of the company” made the move to a working role “the most cost-effective and productive response”.

The trio will lead FoodCloud’s new strategic plan to expand its technology platform throughout the UK in collaboration with FareShare Go, which enables charities to collect surplus food direct from their local supermarkets and foodservice providers. It will also aim to further extend its reach across Europe in partnership with international food retailers, foodservice companies and national food banks.

FoodCloud is also working with supermarkets in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and has joined the Global FoodBanking Network with funding from Irish Aid, to research and pilot its technology solution with African food banks to increase their social and environmental impact.

“We are excited to announce these new appointments of such talented people as part of our ambitious strategic plan for future growth in the UK and Europe,” Ward added.

“We believe our technology platform can help UK and international food retailers and foodservice companies make a positive impact on society and the environment, while also achieving their ESG and CSR goals,” she said.