Tesco and Highland Spring are trialling new technology in the fight to reduce the amount of single-use plastic.

The drinks brand has signed up with Polytag to use the tech company’s GS1-approved codes on its new range of flavoured drinks, exclusively available at the supermarket’s stores.

The packaging will enable direct-to-consumer marketing, as well as access to live data to trace packaging at barcode level throughout the supply chain.

Polytag said the QR codes provided consumers with access to barcode-level landing page content, allowing the brand to effectively communicate key messaging, such as information on recycling, to consumers, directly from the product label.

The technology is being lined up to use for tailored incentives or reward programmes. Its introduction comes after Tesco announced last month it was to trial GS1 on-pack QR codes that can be scanned at point of sale, in what is being billed as a “second barcode revolution”.

Through a scan with a smartphone, the QR codes take consumers to customisable, branded landing pages where Highland Spring can share in-depth company and product information.

The collaboration follows a string of other collaborations for Polytag this year, including partnerships with M&S, Ocado Retail, and Aldi, which are also utilising Polytag QR codes to communicate directly to consumers.

“Simple and fast marketing is vital in today’s world – brands need quick-fire ways to promote core messaging to the ever-busy consumer in a way that is easy to implement,” said Polytag CEO Alice Rackley.

“This is where QR codes, a highly effective, great-value marketing channel that can be achieved for very low cost, not just allows brands to talk directly to consumers and boosts engagement but makes the packaging itself a value driver.

She added: “This past year has been marked by the addition of brilliant fmcg brands and nationwide retailers, and welcoming Highland Spring on board is another significant milestone for us. Our QR codes continue to offer unmatched benefits for the entire supply chain, and we look forward to seeing how our clients continue to utilise them to drive consumer interaction and future-proof packaging.

GS1 CEO Anne Godfrey added: “The rising environmental impact of single-use packaging is a serious concern and innovative solutions such as this are a much-needed step forward in combating this complex problem.

“By tapping into the growing demand for detailed product information, QR codes can have a significant impact on consumer behaviours while simultaneously capturing a wealth of valuable data and insights that can be used to improve business operations and reduce environmental impact.

“This has the potential to transform how we recycle and manage our supply chains in a way that protects the interests of industry, meets the needs of consumers and helps deliver the lasting change required to protect our planet for future generations.”