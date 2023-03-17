Tesco has announced it has hit its target of rolling out electric charging points at 600 stores across the UK.

The latest charging point, on the Scottish island of Orkney, is the culmination of a programme that has seen more than 2,500 EV charging bays installed over the past three years.

It is part of a tie-up with Volkwagen and Pod Point launched by Tesco in 2019.

The supermarket said the charging points had provided over 43,000 kWh of energy to date – with all electricity used to charge cars generated from renewable sources. The network also includes 129 rapid chargers.

”From Orkney all the way to Southampton, we’re helping customers to make sustainable choices by giving them somewhere easy and convenient to charge while they shop with us,” said Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry.

“Hitting our target of 600 stores with EV charging is a great milestone – and our work doesn’t stop there, as we’re now installing our first 75kW rapid chargers too.”

Erik Fairbairn, Pod Point founder and CEO, added: “Meeting the 600-store target is an awesome achievement and makes the Tesco rollout by far the UK’s biggest retail EV charging network.

”Since 2019, we’ve been giving drivers the confidence to go electric with a secure, reliable and accessible way to top up while they shop. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Tesco and Volkswagen, and with the contribution we’re making to the UK’s charging infrastructure.”