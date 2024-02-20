A three-day hearing is underway of Tesco’s appeal against a High Court ruling that its Clubcard Prices logo infringed Lidl’s trademark.

The hearing began on Monday (19 February) in the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, and is being livestreamed on the court’s Youtube channel.

It follows a High Court ruling last April that Tesco was taking unfair advantage of Lidl’s discounter reputation with its design, which – like Lidl’s logo – uses a yellow circle and blue background.

If Tesco is unsuccessful in its appeal, it faces being given nine weeks to remove all infringing Clubcard Prices logos from stores under the terms of an injunction. Tesco head of legal Ryan Hetherington last year told court it would cost the supermarket over £7m to do so, thanks to the “extremely widespread use” of the logo, with over eight million signs in stores.