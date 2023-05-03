Co-op has started stocking Prime Hydration drinks at 800 stores.

The convenience retailer introduced the Blue Raspberry and Ice Pop Prime flavours to its shelves last week, priced at £2.39.

Customers are able to purchase the drink, which was co-founded by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, as part of Co-op’s lunchtime meal deal alongside a main and side for £4. A meal deal for Co-op members is £3.50.

“As anticipated, the in-demand drink has been highly popular with our customers, so shoppers will need to act fast,” said a Co-op spokeswoman.

The Co-op Group joins Booker, One Stop and Spar as other stockists of the sought-after drink among convenience retailers.

It was also recently revealed that Prime Hydration was returning to Aldi stores nationwide on 18 April after selling out almost as soon as it last hit shelves at the discounter in December.

Supermarkets Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have also been selling it in stores.