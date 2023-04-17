PrimeDrinks_leadimage

Aldi has introduced a one-per-flavour per customer purchase limit on Prime

Prime Hydration is returning to Aldi stores nationwide on Tuesday 18 April.

The drink sold out almost as soon as it last hit shelves in Aldi, in December.

As a result, Aldi has introduced a purchase limit of one flavour per customer for the £1.99 drink, which is being stocked as an Aldi Specialbuy, meaning when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Prime, which was co-founded by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has also been in high demand when available in Asda and Sainsbury’s in recent months.

The drink is 10% coconut water, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

Shoppers can choose from six different flavours, including the new limited-edition Orange & Mango, along with Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon & Lime, and Ice Pop.

