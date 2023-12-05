TCA logo

The finalists for the Convenience Awards 2024 have been unveiled.

Brought to you by Convenience Store, The Grocer and Lumina Intelligence, the Convenience Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday 21 March 2024, at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. This is the first time the event has been held outside of London. It has moved to Manchester in order to bring the event closer to retailers from all over over the UK.

Editor of Convenience Store Aidan Fortune highlighted how tough judging was this year. “Not only did we receive more entries for the awards than in the previous two years, but the standard of entries was exceptionally high. Our panel of expert judges had to work very hard to decide on finalists and winners. It’s a testament to the entire sector that the quality of stores is so high and that retailers are willing to invest in their businesses at a time when costs are so high.

“We’re very excited about bringing the Convenience Awards to Manchester in March. It promises to be a fun night that well celebrate all that is good in the convenience sector and give you an opportunity to mingle with the biggest names in the industry. Make sure you book your tickets now for the biggest night in convenience!”

The Convenience Awards 2024 finalists

Store Category Finalists

 

Community Initiative of the Year

Team Haven / Foodbank and Homeless Initiative: EuroSpar Shankill, Co. Antrim

Cancer Fund for Children Coffee morning Event: Lynch’s EuroSpar Skeoge, Londonderry

Cost of Living Discount: One Stop Packmoor, Staffordshire

Defibrillator Fundraiser: Spar Quarry Lane, Co. Tyrone

 

Community Retailer of the Year

Costcutter Swanage, Dorset

H & Jodie’s Nisa Local, West Midlands

Premier Jules Convenience Store, Shropshire

Spar Parekh Alder Drive, Lancashire

Woosnam & Davies News, Powys

 

Retailers’ Retailer of the Year

Anand Cheema, Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk, Stirlingshire

Girish Jeeva, Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow

Julie Kaur, Premier Jules Convenience Store, Shropshire

Sheraz Awan, Westerhope Convenience Store, Newcastle upon Tyne

 

Convenience Rising Star of the Year

Anand Cheema, Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk, Stirlingshire

Kopinath Kalanathan, Freshgos Budgens Carcroft, South Yorkshire

Nakendram Piratheepan, Londis Cinderford, Gloustershire

Vidur Pandya, Kislingbury Mini Market & Post Office, Northamptonshire

Vishal Gandhi, Spar-The Village Shop, Cardiff

 

Customer Delivery Store of the Year

Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester

Londis Mercer Way Stores, Hampshire

S&B Supermarket/ Costcutter Northampton, Northamptonshire

Singh’s Premier, Sheffield

Welcome Faversham, Kent

 

Food to Go Store of the Year

Costcutter University of Warwick, Warwickshire

Premier Heyside & Post Office, Greater Manchester

RaceTrack Autoport Services, Glasgow

Scotmid Laurencekirk. Aberdeenshire

Spar Mallusk, Co. Antrim

 

New Store/Refit of the Year

Budgens Caterways, West Sussex

Costcutter/Bargain Booze Crawley, West Sussex

Costcutter Nuneaton Triple ‘A’ Foodhall, Warwickshire

Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow

Tout’s Cleeve, North Somerset

 

Responsible Retailer of the Year

Bassett’s Londis, Dorset

Costcutter Epsom, Surrey

One Stop Etwall, Derby

Woosnam & Davies News, Powys

 

Sustainability Retailer of the Year

Central Co-op Dodworth Community Store, Staffordshire

Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester

Premier Talbot Stores, Dorset

RaceTrack Autoport Services, Glasgow

Woosnam & Davies News, Powys

 

Sales Colleague of the Year

Annie Ridgeway, Heart of England Co-op Cedar Road, Warwickshire

Hannah Spence, ViVO Essentials Greenisland, Co. Antrim

Kruti Thaker, Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester

Simon Eck, Spar Malone Road, Co. Antrim

 

Small Convenience Store of the Year

Nisa Heysham Beech Stores, Lancashire

Scotmid Ballantrae, South Ayrshire

Spar, London Road Bakery, Lincolnshire

The Wilson Group, One Stop Sewerby Road, East Riding

 

Large Convenience Store of the Year

Costcutter Nuneaton Triple ‘A’ Foodhall, Warwickshire

Lynch’s EuroSpar Skeoge, Londonderry

Tout’s Cleeve, North Somerset

Warner’s Supermarket, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire

 

Independent Convenience Store of the Year

Costcutter Culverstone, Kent

Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow

Londis Bexley Park, Kent

Spar Oxford Road, Greater Manchester

 

Multiple Managed Convenience Store of the Year

Costcutter Southborough, Kent

Eurospar Ashbury, Co. Down

Spar G&E Murgatroyd Ormskirk, Lancashire

Spar Malone Road, Co. Antrim

 

Research Based Category Finalists

Retailers Favourite Symbol Group

Budgens

Londis

Nisa

Spar

 

Shoppers Favourite Symbol Group

Londis

Nisa

Premier

Spar

 

Shoppers Favourite Multiple Convenience Group

M&S Simply Food

Sainsbury’s Local

Tesco Express

The Co-op

 

Shoppers Favourite Convenience Group

To be revealed on the night

 

