The finalists for the Convenience Awards 2024 have been unveiled.

Brought to you by Convenience Store, The Grocer and Lumina Intelligence, the Convenience Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday 21 March 2024, at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. This is the first time the event has been held outside of London. It has moved to Manchester in order to bring the event closer to retailers from all over over the UK.

Editor of Convenience Store Aidan Fortune highlighted how tough judging was this year. “Not only did we receive more entries for the awards than in the previous two years, but the standard of entries was exceptionally high. Our panel of expert judges had to work very hard to decide on finalists and winners. It’s a testament to the entire sector that the quality of stores is so high and that retailers are willing to invest in their businesses at a time when costs are so high.

“We’re very excited about bringing the Convenience Awards to Manchester in March. It promises to be a fun night that well celebrate all that is good in the convenience sector and give you an opportunity to mingle with the biggest names in the industry. Make sure you book your tickets now for the biggest night in convenience!”

The Convenience Awards 2024 are kindly sponsored by Bestway Retail, Britvic, Booker Wholesale & Retail Partners, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Hovis, JTI, Mondelez International, Nescafe, Post Office, Spar and Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.