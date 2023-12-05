The finalists for the Convenience Awards 2024 have been unveiled.
Brought to you by Convenience Store, The Grocer and Lumina Intelligence, the Convenience Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday 21 March 2024, at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. This is the first time the event has been held outside of London. It has moved to Manchester in order to bring the event closer to retailers from all over over the UK.
Editor of Convenience Store Aidan Fortune highlighted how tough judging was this year. “Not only did we receive more entries for the awards than in the previous two years, but the standard of entries was exceptionally high. Our panel of expert judges had to work very hard to decide on finalists and winners. It’s a testament to the entire sector that the quality of stores is so high and that retailers are willing to invest in their businesses at a time when costs are so high.
“We’re very excited about bringing the Convenience Awards to Manchester in March. It promises to be a fun night that well celebrate all that is good in the convenience sector and give you an opportunity to mingle with the biggest names in the industry. Make sure you book your tickets now for the biggest night in convenience!”
The Convenience Awards 2024 are kindly sponsored by Bestway Retail, Britvic, Booker Wholesale & Retail Partners, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Hovis, JTI, Mondelez International, Nescafe, Post Office, Spar and Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I.
The Convenience Awards 2024 finalists
Store Category Finalists
Community Initiative of the Year
Team Haven / Foodbank and Homeless Initiative: EuroSpar Shankill, Co. Antrim
Cancer Fund for Children Coffee morning Event: Lynch’s EuroSpar Skeoge, Londonderry
Cost of Living Discount: One Stop Packmoor, Staffordshire
Defibrillator Fundraiser: Spar Quarry Lane, Co. Tyrone
Community Retailer of the Year
Costcutter Swanage, Dorset
H & Jodie’s Nisa Local, West Midlands
Premier Jules Convenience Store, Shropshire
Spar Parekh Alder Drive, Lancashire
Woosnam & Davies News, Powys
Retailers’ Retailer of the Year
Anand Cheema, Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk, Stirlingshire
Girish Jeeva, Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow
Julie Kaur, Premier Jules Convenience Store, Shropshire
Sheraz Awan, Westerhope Convenience Store, Newcastle upon Tyne
Convenience Rising Star of the Year
Anand Cheema, Costcutter Fresh in Falkirk, Stirlingshire
Kopinath Kalanathan, Freshgos Budgens Carcroft, South Yorkshire
Nakendram Piratheepan, Londis Cinderford, Gloustershire
Vidur Pandya, Kislingbury Mini Market & Post Office, Northamptonshire
Vishal Gandhi, Spar-The Village Shop, Cardiff
Customer Delivery Store of the Year
Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester
Londis Mercer Way Stores, Hampshire
S&B Supermarket/ Costcutter Northampton, Northamptonshire
Singh’s Premier, Sheffield
Welcome Faversham, Kent
Food to Go Store of the Year
Costcutter University of Warwick, Warwickshire
Premier Heyside & Post Office, Greater Manchester
RaceTrack Autoport Services, Glasgow
Scotmid Laurencekirk. Aberdeenshire
Spar Mallusk, Co. Antrim
New Store/Refit of the Year
Budgens Caterways, West Sussex
Costcutter/Bargain Booze Crawley, West Sussex
Costcutter Nuneaton Triple ‘A’ Foodhall, Warwickshire
Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow
Tout’s Cleeve, North Somerset
Responsible Retailer of the Year
Bassett’s Londis, Dorset
Costcutter Epsom, Surrey
One Stop Etwall, Derby
Woosnam & Davies News, Powys
Sustainability Retailer of the Year
Central Co-op Dodworth Community Store, Staffordshire
Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester
Premier Talbot Stores, Dorset
RaceTrack Autoport Services, Glasgow
Woosnam & Davies News, Powys
Sales Colleague of the Year
Annie Ridgeway, Heart of England Co-op Cedar Road, Warwickshire
Hannah Spence, ViVO Essentials Greenisland, Co. Antrim
Kruti Thaker, Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester
Simon Eck, Spar Malone Road, Co. Antrim
Small Convenience Store of the Year
Nisa Heysham Beech Stores, Lancashire
Scotmid Ballantrae, South Ayrshire
Spar, London Road Bakery, Lincolnshire
The Wilson Group, One Stop Sewerby Road, East Riding
Large Convenience Store of the Year
Costcutter Nuneaton Triple ‘A’ Foodhall, Warwickshire
Lynch’s EuroSpar Skeoge, Londonderry
Tout’s Cleeve, North Somerset
Warner’s Supermarket, Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire
Independent Convenience Store of the Year
Costcutter Culverstone, Kent
Girish’s Premier Barmulloch, Glasgow
Londis Bexley Park, Kent
Spar Oxford Road, Greater Manchester
Multiple Managed Convenience Store of the Year
Costcutter Southborough, Kent
Eurospar Ashbury, Co. Down
Spar G&E Murgatroyd Ormskirk, Lancashire
Spar Malone Road, Co. Antrim
Research Based Category Finalists
Retailers Favourite Symbol Group
Budgens
Londis
Nisa
Spar
Shoppers Favourite Symbol Group
Londis
Nisa
Premier
Spar
Shoppers Favourite Multiple Convenience Group
M&S Simply Food
Sainsbury’s Local
Tesco Express
The Co-op
Shoppers Favourite Convenience Group
To be revealed on the night
