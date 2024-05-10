Name: Hannah Gibson

Job title: CEO, Ocado Retail

Ocado has been the fastest-growing grocer for two months in a row, helped by a sustained voucher campaign, according to Kantar. How sustainable is that? We’ve always used vouchering to encourage customers to try their first shop with us, as one element of our marketing mix. It’s a great way of getting people to try us so they can experience what’s special about Ocado.

How much has the Tesco price match campaign improved value perception? The Ocado Price Promise is one of the ways we’ve sharpened our value proposition over the last 12 months. We’ve also been lowering thousands of prices through our Big Price Drops. As a result we’ve seen a 31% improvement in customer satisfaction with the price of our products over the last 12 months. While value is one element we’ve worked on this year, we’ve also made big improvements in range, service and availability.

Ninety per cent of the M&S range was on Ocado by January. How much of it is there now? We’ve been growing the M&S range on Ocado and now have almost all of the addressable range on site, including 150 new items from the newly launched summer range.

What has happened to improve availability of the M&S range? Over the last year, we’ve worked really closely with the M&S team as part of our Perfect Execution strategy, including the improvement of product availability. We’ve reset our relationship and the teams at both M&S and Ocado are aligned on priorities and ways of working together. There is lots more to do but we’ve made good progress so far.

With an NFU survey this week finding farmer confidence to be at an all-time low, is there more supermarkets can do to support them? We are just about to announce a new partnership with environmental charity Soil Association. It will establish five nature-friendly demo farms that will promote best-in-class farming practices from our suppliers around the UK. By working closely with these farmers, we’re offering support while increasing the quality and freshness of the food we offer our customers.