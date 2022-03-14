Treatt
Treatt makes the world taste better by creating and supplying exceptional natural extracts and flavour ingredients, enjoyed by millions of people, every day.
With more than 130 years’ experience, the world’s biggest beverage, consumer goods and flavour companies trust the people at Treatt to re-imagine what is possible. Whether it is natural extracts for RTD alcohol in North America, a water-soluble citrus emulsion for a flavoured water in China, or a sugar reduction solution for a fruit juice in Europe, Treatt knows what it takes to shape, create, and deliver something that consumers will love now and in the future
- Promotional Feature
How to win the sugar reduction challenge
With consumer pressure for food and drink that supports their increasing focus on health and wellbeing, the beverage industry is under pressure to deliver a diverse and well-rounded offer, with reduced sugar, natural ingredients and clean labels. So how can it set itself up for success?
- Promotional Feature
Premiumisation is the future for RTD coffee
With the UK’s iced and RTD coffee market having grown by a fifth over the past year, authentic flavour will prove the key to future success.