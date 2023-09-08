Wholesale giant LWC Drinks has bought Essex-based drinks distributor Hills Prospect.

With Hills Prospect serving London and the south east, the acquisition will allow both businesses to leverage their strengths in a bid to build a stronger presence and proposition across the regions, LWC said.

These include bringing their portfolio of products to new customers, such as LWC’s exclusive Signature Wine and Brand ranges.

Hills Prospect depot takes LWC’s estate to 18 sites overall, following the opening of three new warehouses in Andover, Aylesbury, and Doncaster earlier this year. Aylesbury, Andover and Hills Prospect will join its existing depot in Slough to support LWC’s London expansion.

”We are delighted to be welcoming the fantastic Hills Prospect to the LWC family,” said LWC Drinks MD Ebrahim Mukadam. “Having built up an incredible reputation for service and knowledge over the last 40 years, Hills Prospect have garnered a real stronghold over the London market.

“We see this partnership as a superb opportunity for both businesses to combine skills, shared knowledge, network, and strength to offer customers in the region a service like no other, and we can’t wait to get started.

“Hills Prospect has earned itself a very well-established and extremely loyal customer base, as such, it is also important to note that the company will continue to operate and trade under its own name and will see no interruption to the incredible service it offers its customers. I very much look forward to getting to know all of the wonderfully skilled and passionate teams at Hills Prospect in due course.”

Hills Prospect sales director Trevor Bowers said: “We at Hills Prospect are truly excited to join the LWC family of distributors. Currently the largest independent drinks distributor in London and the south east, we are proud to be joining the largest independent drinks wholesaler.

“Our service and reputation will strengthen and grow with the immense opportunity of being part of a progressive national company. We remain absolutely committed to offering our loyal customers the high levels of service they are accustomed to from all the departments at Hills Prospect.”