Unitas Wholesale chairman Mark Aylwin will step down from his role in November, at the group’s AGM.

Following his election in March 2021, Aylwin agreed to extend his three-year term to oversee Unitas’ strategic development, particularly working on plans to optimise the group’s supply chain.

The new Unitas chair will be formally announced at the AGM later this year.

“Mark’s expertise and advice through what was perhaps the most challenging few years ever for the wholesale channel have been instrumental in ensuring Unitas as a group has emerged in great shape,” said Unitas MD John Kinney.

“Mark joined us as our first external chairman as we knew he would bring the strategic eye that was needed at that time.

“We are very grateful to him for staying on, beyond his three-year term, bringing his previous experience as a supply chain strategist to the role of overseeing our new initiatives in distribution efficiency.”

Aylwin added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Unitas, but I have decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM in November.

“Unitas hosts some of the biggest and best wholesalers in the UK and I am proud to have been associated with such entrepreneurial businesses over my three-and-a-half years, and I wish John and the board, as well as the wider membership, all the very best for the future.”